Education / Employment News / Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 487 Constable & other posts
employment news

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 487 Constable & other posts

Assam Police will recruit candidates for Constable and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SLPRB Assam on slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 487 Constable & other posts
Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SLPRB Assam on slprbassam.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 487 posts in the organization. 

The date and venue of Physical Standard Test & Physical Efficiency Test (PST & PET) and Written Test etc will be intimated in due course of time by email, SMS and various other means and through SLPRB website. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Constable: 470 Posts
  • Assistant Squad Commander: 5 Posts
  • Driver: 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). If any candidate is found to have any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the DLSC, he/ she will be debarred from participating in the other tests. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Assam Police. 

