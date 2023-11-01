Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 5,563 posts
Assam Police Recruitment 2023: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB Assam) will close the online application process for Sub Inspector (SI), Constable, Driver Constable and other vacancies today, November 1. Interested eligible candidates can apply for it on the official website, slprbassam.in.
SLPRB is conducting this recruitment drive for a total of 5,563 vacancies in various organisations/departments.
Eligibility criteria, age limit of candidates, etc are different for each post. For detailed information, candidates can refer to notices hosted on the website.
Here is the direct link to apply.
Here are more details about the vacancies:
Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police: 144 vacancies
Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions: 51 vacancies
Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 7 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 204 vacancies
Constable (Dispatch Rider): 2 vacancies
Constable (Messenger): 2 vacancies
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies
Constable (UB) and Constable AB (backlog) for Hill Tribe: 115 vacancies
Constable for Assam Commando Battalions: 164 vacancies
Constable (UB) Assam police: 1645 vacancies
Constables (AB) in Assam Police: 2300 vacancies
Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy
Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.): 1 vacancy
Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD & CGHG: 12 vacancies
Havilder under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards: 2 vacancies
Nurse in Prison Department: 1
Laboratory Technician in Prison Department: 2
Teacher in Prison Department: 4
Craft Instructor in Prison Department: 2
Tractor Operator in Prison Department: 1
Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male): 654 vacancies
Boatman in Assam Police( Male): 58 vacancies
Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 10 vacancies
Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 54
Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 53
Grade IV Staff under DGCD & CGHG, Assam: 35
Safai Karmachari in Assam Police: 30
Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions: 2
Safai Karmachari under Prison Department: 2
Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science: 3