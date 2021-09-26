Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Assam: Recruitment process for 9,354 teaching positions begins tomorrow
employment news

Assam: Recruitment process for 9,354 teaching positions begins tomorrow

The recruitment process for filling up 9,354 teaching positions in Assam will commence tomorrow, September 27, the Director of Elementary Education, Assam or the DEE Assam had said in official notification on September 18. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Assam: Recruitment process for 9,354 teaching positions begins tomorrow(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The recruitment process for filling up 9,354 teaching positions in Assam will commence tomorrow, September 27, the Director of Elementary Education, Assam or the DEE Assam had said in official notification on September 18. The application forms will be available on the official website of the DEE Assam. 

Official website

“…online applications are hereby invited through the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. https://dee.assam.gov.in from the Citizens of India as defined in Article 5 to 8 of the Constitution of India and qualified in Assam TET conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam, for filling up of 7242 (Seven Thousand Two Hundred Forty-Two) vacancies of Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and 2112 (Two Thousand One Hundred Twelve) vacancies of Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher of UP Schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam,” the job notice released on September 18 reads.

Candidates who have passed the Assam teacher eligibility test or the Assam TET will be able to apply for the exam and those candidates who will appear and pass in the Assam TET which is scheduled to be held in the month of October 2021 can also apply.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates who qualify in the Assam TET to be held in October 2021 can apply for the recruitment from the date of publication of the result till midnight of December 31.

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam news teachers
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TNPSC invites applications for Architectural Asst/ Planning Asst post

APPSC to recruit 151 medical officers in AYUSH department

TISS Recruitment 2021: Apply for LDC and other posts on tiss.edu

IREL Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for 54 Trainee and other posts 
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP