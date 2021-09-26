Assam: Recruitment process for 9,354 teaching positions begins tomorrow

The recruitment process for filling up 9,354 teaching positions in Assam will commence tomorrow, September 27, the Director of Elementary Education, Assam or the DEE Assam had said in official notification on September 18. The application forms will be available on the official website of the DEE Assam.

Official website

“…online applications are hereby invited through the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. https://dee.assam.gov.in from the Citizens of India as defined in Article 5 to 8 of the Constitution of India and qualified in Assam TET conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam, for filling up of 7242 (Seven Thousand Two Hundred Forty-Two) vacancies of Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and 2112 (Two Thousand One Hundred Twelve) vacancies of Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher of UP Schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam,” the job notice released on September 18 reads.

Candidates who have passed the Assam teacher eligibility test or the Assam TET will be able to apply for the exam and those candidates who will appear and pass in the Assam TET which is scheduled to be held in the month of October 2021 can also apply.

Candidates who qualify in the Assam TET to be held in October 2021 can apply for the recruitment from the date of publication of the result till midnight of December 31.