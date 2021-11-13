Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can check and download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles, Shillong has released Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021. Candidates can download the admit card to attend Physical Standard Test/ Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test and Written Test. The admit card is available on the official site of Assam Rifles on assamrifles.gov.in. 

As per the official notice, the PET/PST examination will be conducted from December 1, 2021 onwards. All candidates need to carry the other documents including the academic documents and call letter in original while reporting to the Presiding Officer for the examination. 

Direct link to download admit card 

The entire process may take 20-30 days to complete the Physical Standard Test/ Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test, Written Test, Detailed Documentation Verification, DME and RME as per applicable. 

The candidates will not be selected merely qualifying in all tests. The final selection will only be made on the basis of position of the candidates in merit list in accordance with the availability of vacancies in the respective state, trade and category. The organization will not accept change of domicile, category and trade during any stages. Candidates can download the admit card through from the official website and can check other related details from the same link. 

