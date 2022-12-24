Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Apply for 95 Rifleman & other posts, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 24, 2022 02:52 PM IST

Assam Rifles will recruit candidates for Rifleman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Assam Rifles has invited applications from candidates to Rifleman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 22, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 95 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Rifleman: 81 posts
  • Havildar Clerk: 1 posts
  • Warrant Officer: 2 posts
  • Rifleman Armourer: 1 post
  • Rifleman: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Only one dependent family member of Assam Rifles personnel who were killed in Action, Died while in Service, Discharged from Service on medical grounds and missing while in service are eligible to apply for compassionate ground appointment.

How to apply

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with educational certificates and other certificates to Directorate General Assam Rifles (Recruitment Branch), Laitkor, Shillong, Meghalaya-793010. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Assam Rifles.

