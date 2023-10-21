Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024: Apply for 161 Group B and C posts at assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifles has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 161 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till November 19, 2023.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024: Apply for 161 Group B and C posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2024 is tentatively scheduled from December 18, 2023 onwards. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment rally can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of PET, skill test, written test and detailed medical examination. PET will be conducted for all the candidates qualified in initial verification of the documents. Trade Test will be conducted after completion of PET/PST.

The written test will comprise of 100 marks questions. Minimum pass marks for General/ EWS candidates is 35% and 33% marks for SC/ST/OBC candidates. All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for medical examination.

Application Fees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees is ₹200/- for Group B and ₹100/ for Group C. The fees will be deposited online by the candidates into SBI Current Account number, details of which is given in the notification. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam Rifles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON