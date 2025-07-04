Search
Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2500 Local Bank Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in

Published on: Jul 04, 2025 01:28 PM IST

Bank of Baroda will recruit for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at bankofbaroda.in. 

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Local Bank Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2500 posts in the organisation.

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2500 Local Bank Officer posts(Mint Photo)
The last date to apply is July 24, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post mentioned above should have graduation in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute {including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD)}.

Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the State they are applying for (reading, writing, speaking and understanding).

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

The online test will comprise of 120 questions and maximum marks is 120. The exam duration is for 120 minutes.

Application Fees

The application fee is 850/- + payment gateway charges for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM and women candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking / UPI etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

