Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply for 376 Relationship Manager posts

Bank of Baroda to recruit candidates for Relationship Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online till December 9, 2021. 
Published on Nov 24, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bank of Baroda has invited applications from candidates to apply for Relationship Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The registration process was started on November 19 and will end on December 9, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 376 posts in the organization. 

The process of Registration of the application is complete only when the application is submitted in full and fee is deposited with the Bank through On-line mode on or before the last date for fee payment. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Sr. Relationship Manager: 326 Posts
  • e- Wealth Relationship Manager: 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. The age limit of Sr. Relationship Manager is between 24 years of age to 35 years of age and e- Wealth Relationship Manager is between 23 years of age to 35 years of age. 

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method. Minimum Qualifying marks for UR/EWS Candidates shall be 60% of the Marks and for SC/ST/OBC/PWD Candidates, the same shall be 55% of the Marks.

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) Rs. 600/-for General and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) and Rs. 100/- (Intimation charges only – Non Refundable) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges).

