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Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply for Vice President and other posts, direct link here

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Vice President and other posts. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 05:06 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Vice President and other posts. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 65 posts in the organisation.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply for Vice President and other posts, direct link here(Mint Photo)

The last date to apply for the post is July 6, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. VP- Relationship Head- Real Estate: 1 post

2. VP- Relationship Head- MNCs: 1 post

3. VP- Relationship Head- Credit Lite Clients: 1 post

4. DVP-Head Market Intelligence Unit: 1 post

5. DVP-Head Product Sales- Transaction Banking: 1 post

6. DVP- Senior Relationship Manager - Credit Lite / Conglomerate/MNC/Real Estate/Corporate Banking: 12 posts

7. AVP II-Conglomerate/ Real Estate: 2 posts

8. AVP II- Product Manager - Corporate Banking: 3 posts

9. AVP II-Senior Product Sales Manager (SPSM) – Transaction Banking: 2 posts

10. AVP II- Relationship Manager- Credit Lite/Conglomerate /MNC/Corporate Banking/Real Estate: 30 posts

11. AVP I- Product Sales Manager (PSM)-Transaction Banking: 4 posts

The application fee is 850/- + payment gateway charges for UR, EWS and OBC candidates and 175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Click on first advertisment link and again a new page will open.

4. Click on the apply now link and register yourself.

5. Once registration is done, login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

8. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

 
recruitment drive vice president bank of baroda
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