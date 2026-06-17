Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Vice President and other posts. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 65 posts in the organisation.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply for Vice President and other posts, direct link here(Mint Photo)

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The last date to apply for the post is July 6, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. VP- Relationship Head- Real Estate: 1 post

2. VP- Relationship Head- MNCs: 1 post

3. VP- Relationship Head- Credit Lite Clients: 1 post

4. DVP-Head Market Intelligence Unit: 1 post

5. DVP-Head Product Sales- Transaction Banking: 1 post

6. DVP- Senior Relationship Manager - Credit Lite / Conglomerate/MNC/Real Estate/Corporate Banking: 12 posts

7. AVP II-Conglomerate/ Real Estate: 2 posts

8. AVP II- Product Manager - Corporate Banking: 3 posts

9. AVP II-Senior Product Sales Manager (SPSM) – Transaction Banking: 2 posts

10. AVP II- Relationship Manager- Credit Lite/Conglomerate /MNC/Corporate Banking/Real Estate: 30 posts

11. AVP I- Product Sales Manager (PSM)-Transaction Banking: 4 posts

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{{^usCountry}} 12. AVP I- Credit Lite/ MNC/Real Estate/ Conglomerate: 7 posts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 12. AVP I- Credit Lite/ MNC/Real Estate/ Conglomerate: 7 posts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Young Professionals can earn ₹1.5 lakh per month under new RBI recruitment Eligibility Criteria {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Young Professionals can earn ₹1.5 lakh per month under new RBI recruitment Eligibility Criteria {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The educational qualification and age limit can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here. Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The educational qualification and age limit can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here. Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Interview of candidates and compensation negotiation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Interview of candidates and compensation negotiation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem-solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post etc Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem-solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post etc Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

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The application fee is ₹850/- + payment gateway charges for UR, EWS and OBC candidates and ₹175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Click on first advertisment link and again a new page will open.

4. Click on the apply now link and register yourself.

5. Once registration is done, login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

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7. Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

8. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

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