Applications for the engagement of Young Professionals (YPs) in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have been invited through an official notification issued on June 15, 2026. Young Professionals can earn ₹1.5 lakh per month under new RBI recruitment (REUTERS)

Under this recruitment drive, opportunities have been offered in several specialised fields, including Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Climate Risk, Financial Markets, Payment Systems, and Policy Research.

A total of 12 positions have been announced, with the selected candidates to be engaged at the Central Office Departments of RBI in Mumbai. The initiative has been launched to provide young professionals with practical exposure to policy-related assignments and the functioning of the central bank.

A fixed monthly stipend of ₹1,50,000 will be provided throughout the engagement period, subject to applicable tax deductions. No additional allowances or benefits will be granted. The engagement will be made on a full-time contractual basis and will initially be offered for a period of three years.

The tenure may be extended through mutual agreement, with the total duration not exceeding five years.

Candidates aged 21 to 30 as of July 6, 2026, will be eligible to apply. Various postgraduate, technical, professional, and research qualifications have been prescribed depending on the position for which the application is being made.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 4500 posts, direct link here

Applications will be accepted via email only, and the submission deadline is July 6, 2026. A screening process will be conducted, after which shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification and interviews. It has been clarified that merely fulfilling the eligibility requirements will not guarantee selection. Interview call letters will be emailed to shortlisted applicants.

The recruitment has been viewed as a significant opportunity for young graduates and professionals seeking experience in policy-making, financial regulation, technology governance, data analytics, and economic research. Exposure to high-level projects and regulatory work is expected through the engagement. The selected candidates will be required to work from Mumbai and will be governed by the terms and conditions specified by the RBI.

Upgrade skills, adapt to emerging technologies: Goa CM urges youth

How to Apply for RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026 The application form should be filled in the prescribed format.

A Curriculum Vitae (CV) should be prepared and attached.

Academic certificates and qualification documents should be scanned and uploaded in PDF format.

Then the Statement of Interest should be submitted.

Then, a sample of academic or policy writing should be attached.

A recommendation or reference letter should be provided.

All documents should be emailed to yphrmdco@rbi.org.in.

The email subject line should be written as YP Application – Post Code – Name of the Candidate.

Separate applications should be submitted for each post if multiple positions are being applied for.

Detailed Notification Here