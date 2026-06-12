Central Bank of India has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbank.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4500 posts in the organisation. Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 4500 posts, direct link here

The registration process commenced on June 12 and will end on June 22, 2026. The online exam will be held in the first week of July. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree or graduation in any discipline from a recognised University by the government of India or any equivalent qualifications recognised as such by the Central Government. The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years. Candidates must have been born not earlier than 31.05.1998 and not later than 31.05.2006 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process Selection for engagement of candidates who apply for apprenticeship in the Bank after paying requisite online fee shall have to undergo the selection process based on Online Test to be conducted by BFSI SSC and Test of Local Language of the State. The online exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes.

Application Fee The application fee for General/EWS/OBC (Male) is ₹944/- and female is ₹708/-, SC/ST (Male/ Female), PWBD (Any Category) and Transgender (Any Category) will have to pay ₹236/-. Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here