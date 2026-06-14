Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday urged the youth to keep upgrading their skills and adapt to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence , stating that while some conventional jobs may be affected in the future, new employment opportunities will also be created. Upgrade skills, adapt to emerging technologies: Goa CM urges youth

Addressing a Mega Job Fair organised by the state government in Panaji, Sawant said people should embrace AI instead of being afraid of it.

"In the 21st century and the era of AI, some jobs may be affected, but people must learn AI and adapt to new opportunities. We have to continue learning and upgrading ourselves," he said.

The CM advised youngsters not to depend solely on government jobs and instead explore opportunities in the private sector, where a wide range of careers are opening up.

More than 150 companies are participating in the job fair, offering over 5,000 employment opportunities across sectors, including aviation, healthcare, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, automobiles, construction, information technology, telecom, banking, financial services, electronics and e-commerce.

He said more than 10,000 youths had registered themselves for the fair, while around 1,500 candidates had already attended the event by afternoon.

"The remaining registered candidates will visit the fair during the day and appear for interviews," he said.

Sawant urged participating companies to guide and counsel job-seekers and provide them with suitable opportunities.

Most of the jobs on offer are white-collar positions, he said, stressing the importance of acquiring specialised skills to remain employable.

"We should take up short-term courses or upgrade our educational qualifications to avail of new employment opportunities," he said, adding that the state government has already started introducing short-duration skill development courses.

Highlighting the state's employment initiatives, Sawant said the government has organised 12 job fairs so far, through which more than 2,000 youths have secured employment.

He also said the placement centre run by the Labour and Employment Department has facilitated jobs for over 800 candidates till date.

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