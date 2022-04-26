Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Apply for 696 Credit Officers and other posts

Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Credit Officers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of India on bankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 696 posts in the organisation.

The registration process to fill the posts begins today, April 26, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Economist: 2 Posts

Statistician: 2 Posts

Risk Manager: 2 Posts

Credit Analyst: 53 Posts

Credit Officers: 484 Posts

Tech Appraisal: 9 Posts

IT Officer – Data Centre: 42 Posts

Manager IT: 21 Posts

Senior Manager IT: 23 Posts

Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 Posts

Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 Posts

Senior Manager (Network Security): 5 Posts

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 Posts

Manager (End Point Security): 3 Posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 6 Posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 3 Posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 3 Posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 3 Posts

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 4 Posts

Manager (Database Expert): 5 Posts

Manager (Technology Architect): 2 Posts

Manager (Application Architect): 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be through online test and/or GD and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. The above tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees for general and other category candidates is ₹850/- and for SC/ST/PWD category candidates is ₹175/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Bank of India.