Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Apply for 696 Credit Officers and other posts
Bank of India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Credit Officers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of India on bankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 696 posts in the organisation.
The registration process to fill the posts begins today, April 26, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Economist: 2 Posts
- Statistician: 2 Posts
- Risk Manager: 2 Posts
- Credit Analyst: 53 Posts
- Credit Officers: 484 Posts
- Tech Appraisal: 9 Posts
- IT Officer – Data Centre: 42 Posts
- Manager IT: 21 Posts
- Senior Manager IT: 23 Posts
- Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 Posts
- Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 Posts
- Senior Manager (Network Security): 5 Posts
- Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 Posts
- Manager (End Point Security): 3 Posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 6 Posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 3 Posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 3 Posts
- Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 3 Posts
- Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 4 Posts
- Manager (Database Expert): 5 Posts
- Manager (Technology Architect): 2 Posts
- Manager (Application Architect): 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Selection will be through online test and/or GD and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. The above tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.
<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>
Application Fees
The application fees for general and other category candidates is ₹850/- and for SC/ST/PWD category candidates is ₹175/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Bank of India.