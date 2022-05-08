Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

Bank of India Recruitment: Application process to fill 696 vacancies ends soon

The application deadline for 696 Credit Officer and other positions will end on May 10. Direct link to apply here.
Published on May 08, 2022 08:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The application process to fill 696 vacancies of Credit Officers and other posts will end soon. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BOI at bankofindia.co.in till May 10. 

Bank of India Recruitment vacancy details:  This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 696 vacancies out of which 594 vacancies are on regular basis and 102 vacancies are on contractual basis.

Bank of India Recruitment application fee: The application fee is 850 for general and other category applicants, and Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Bank of India Recruitment selection process: Selection will be through online test and/or GD and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

Bank of India Recruitment: How to apply

  Visit the official website of BOI at bankofindia.co.in

On the homepage click on the  career tab

Click on the link that reads," Recruitment of Officers in various streams upto Scale IV on regular and contract basis -Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the apply tab

Register and process with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents 

Submit the application and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here

 

