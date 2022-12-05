Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 Scale I, III, IV & V posts

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 Scale I, III, IV & V posts

employment news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 08:08 PM IST

The application process will begin on December 6 for 551 scale I, III, IV& V posts.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 Scale I, III, IV & V(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

Bank of Maharashtra has invited application for officers in scale Scale I, III, IV & V Project 2023-2024. The application process will begin on December 6 and the last date for the submission of application form is December 23. Candidates can apply online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 551 officers in scale Scale I, III, IV & V Project 2023-2024.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1180 for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and for SC/ST/PwBD candidates the application fee is 118.

Notification here

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at bankofmaharashtra.in

On the homepage, click on the careers tab

Next click on the recruitment process then on current opening

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bank of maharashtra jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP