Bank of Maharashtra SO recruitment: Apply for 190 specialist officer posts

Bank of Maharashtra has invited online applications for recruitment of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply through the official site of Bank of Maharashtra on bankofmaharashtra.in. The last date to apply for the posts is September 19, 2021. The registration for the mentioned post starts on September 1.

This recruitment drive will fill up 190 posts in the organization. Of the total 190 vacancies, 100 are for the post of agriculture field officer, 10 are for security officer, 10 are for law officer, 10 are for HR/personnel officer, 30 are for IT Support Administrator, 3 are for DBA(MSSQL/Oracle), 12 are for windows administrator, 3 are for product support engineer, 10 are for network & security administrator and 2 are for email administrator.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility criteria for agriculture field officer-JMGS scale I:

Candidates should have 4-year degree (Graduation) in agriculture / horticulture / animal husbandry / veterinary science/ dairy science/ fishery science/pisciculture / agri. marketing & cooperation/ co-operation & banking / agro-forestry / forestry / agricultural biotechnology / food science / agriculture business management / food technology /dairy technology / agricultural engineering / sericulture with a minimum required marks of 60% in aggregate of all semesters / years and 55% in aggregate of all semesters / years for SC/ST/OBC/PwD.

Eligibility criteria for security officers MMGS SCALE II

Candidates should have minimum 5 years’ experience as an officer in Indian Army not below the rank of Captain and its equivalent rank in Indian Navy, Indian Air Force with minimum 5 years of Commissioned services.

Eligibility criteria for law officer (MMGS SCALE – II):

Candidates should have bachelor’s degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an advocate with a minimum required marks of 60% or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters / years. For SC/ST/OBC and PWD candidates, minimum required marks of 55% in the aggregate of all semesters/years in Bachelor’s Degree in Law.

Eligibility criteria for HR/Personnel officers in scale II:

Candidates should have been graduate and have two years full time post graduate degree (Not through Distance Mode of Education) or two years full time post graduate diploma in personnel management / industrial relations/HR / HRD/ social work / labour law (Not through Distance Mode of Education) with a minimum required marks of 60% in aggregate of all semesters / years and 55% in aggregate of all semesters / years for SC/ST/OBC/PwD.

Eligibility criteria for IT support administrator:

Candidates should have B.Tech or B.E degree in any of the following streams:-Computer science/electronics/electronics & communication, or MCA or M.Sc computer science. Candidates should have minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD.

Eligibility criteria for database administrator (MSSQL/ORACLE) in scale II:

Candidates should have B.Tech or B.E degree in any of the following streams:- Computer science/ electronics / electronics & communication, or MCA Or M.Sc Computer Science. Candidates should have minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD.

Eligibility criteria for windows administrator in scale II:

Candidates should have B. Tech or B.E degree in any of the following streams: -Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communication. Or MCA Or M.Sc. Computer Science. Candidates should have minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD.

Eligibility criteria for product support engineer in scale II:

Candidates should have B. Tech or B.E degree in any of the following streams:- Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communication. Or MCA Or M.Sc. (Computer Science). Candidates should have minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD.

Eligibility criteria for network & security administrator in scale II:

Candidates should have B. Tech or B.E degree in any of the following streams: -Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communication. Or MCA Or M. Sc Computer Science. Candidates should have minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD.

Eligibility criteria for email administrator in scale II:

Candidates should have B. Tech or B.E in any of the following streams:- Computer Science / Electronics / Electronics & Communication. Or MCA Or M.Sc Computer Science. Minimum 55% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years, 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD.

Age limit for agriculture field officer in JMGS scale I: The minimum and maximum age limit for this post is between 18 to 40 years.

Age limit for security officers in MMGS scale II: The minimum and maximum age limit for this post is between 25 to 35 years.

Age limit for law officers in MMGS scale II: The minimum and maximum age limit for this post is between 25 to 35 years.

Age limit for HR/personnel officers in scale II: The minimum and maximum age limit for this post is between 25 to 35 years.

Age limit for IT support administrator in scale I: The minimum and maximum age limit for this post is between 20 to 30 years.

Age limit for database administrator (MSSQL/ORACLE) in scale II: The minimum and maximum age limit for this post is between 25 to 35 years.

Age limit for windows administrator in scale II: The minimum and maximum age limit for this post is between 25 to 35 years.

Age limit for product support engineer in scale II: The minimum and maximum age limit for this post is between 25 to 35 years.

Age limit for network & security administrator in scale II: The minimum and maximum age limit for this post is between 25 to 35 years.

Age limit for email administrator in scale II: The minimum and maximum age limit for this post is between 25 to 35 years.

Fees: Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST have to pay ₹1,180 as fee, while PwBD and women candidates are exempted from paying fee.

Selection process: The selection of candidates will be based on online examination and interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The allocation of marks for online examination and interview is each of 100 only, which will be converted into 60:40. The minimum cut off marks for online examination, interview and final selection shall be 50% for UR / EWS and 45% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD.

