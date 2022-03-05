Baroda UP Bank apprentice recruitment: 205 vacancies on offer at barodaupbank.in

Baroda UP Bank has commenced the application process to fill 250 vacancies. The application process has begin on March 5 and the last date for the submission of application form is March 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Baroda UP Bank at barodaupbank.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Candidates can apply for engagement in U.P. state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project,’ reads the official notification.

Baroda UP Bank vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 250 vacancies Apprentices.

Baroda UP Bank application fee: candidates from the General/OBC/EWS category have to pay ₹450 as application fee. For SC/ST/PWBD category candidates the application fee is ₹100.

Baroda UP Bank age limit: The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 28.

Baroda UP Bank monthly stipend: The apprentices are eligible for stipend of ₹9000 per month.

Direct link to apply here

Baroda UP Bank: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of Baroda UP bank at barodaupbank.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the link that reads, ‘ONLINE APPLICATION LINK FOR ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES’

Register your self

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.