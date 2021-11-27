BCPL Non-Executive Recruitment 2021: Apply for Technician & other posts

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, BCPL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non-Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BCPL on bcplonline.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 11, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can apply for ONE POST ONLY. In case of more than one application by a candidate, the application submitted on later date shall be considered for the purpose of this advertisement. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Foreman– Trainee 4 Posts Operator (Chemical) – Trainee 3 Posts Technician 4 Posts Accounts Assistant Trainee 1 Post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of details provided by the candidates. Candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria (based on the application as submitted in the online application), will be considered for further Selection Process.

Application Fees

The application fees for candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC (NCL) category is ₹200/-. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of above fees provided they produce SC/ST/PwBD certificate as applicable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON