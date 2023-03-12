Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BECIL invites application for 284 Engineer, Technician, other posts

employment news
Published on Mar 12, 2023 01:14 PM IST

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Candidates can send their forms on or before March 27 through mail.

BECIL invites application for 284 Engineer, Technician, other posts(HT File/For representation))
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited or BECIL has invited offline applications for 284 Engineer, Technician and other posts on contract basis to be deployed at National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), NH-52, Old Agra-Mumbai Highway, Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates can send their forms on or before March 27 through mail.

“Applicants should ensure that duly signed copies of updated cv with duly filled application form with all supportive documents should be mailed at hr.bengaluru@becil.com on or before 27-03-2023. BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED, Regional office (Ro), #162,1st Cross, 2nd Main, AGS layout, RMV 2nd stage, Bangalore-560094.” the notification reads.

Here are more details about the posts:

a. Technician – Lab/Instrumentation (Gross salary: 22,000)

b. Technical Assistant – Vehicle Testing ( 30,000)

c. Technical Assistant - Homologation Testing ( 30,000)

d. Engineer -Proving Ground Mgmt. System (PGMS) ( 42,000 to 46,000)

e. Jr. Officer – Human Resources ( 42,000 to 46,000)

Eligibility criteria, work experience, age limit are different for each post. For detailed information, candidates can check the notice here.

