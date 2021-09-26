Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BECIL invites applications to fill data entry operator, other positions

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to fill vacancies in data entry operator, supervisor and other posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the BECIL and the deadline for the submission of the forms is October 7.
New Delhi
SEP 26, 2021
“Applications are invited for engagement/empanelment of manpower purely on fixed term contract basis for deployment in our client’s unit i.e. AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS),” the BECIL has said in official job notification.

BECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Handyman/ loader: 67 posts
  • Data entry operator: 7 posts
  • Supervisor: 19 posts
  • Senior supervisor: 9 posts

“Number of positions (all stations) may be increased/decreased on need basis, without assigning any reason. The manpower be deployed in phased Manner, as per requirement. No candidate can claim as a right. Some of the candidates may also be deputed to Dimapur from Guwahati & Dibrugarh, if be required,” the BECIL has informed candidates.

“Selection/engagement will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ document verification-interaction/ joining the duty on selection etc. Uniform/Shoes/ESI benefit/PF etc. as per rules to be applicable after engagement, if any,” the BECIL has said.

