BECIL recruitment 2021: Apply for AD, SAP/ ABAP Developer and other posts
BECIL recruitment 2021: Apply for AD, SAP/ ABAP Developer and other posts

Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:28 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited has invited candidates for Walk-In-Interview to fill the various vacancies of Application Developer, SAP / ABAP Developer, UI Developer and Soc Engineer. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of BECIL at www.becil.com. Last date for submission of application form/walk-in Interview is October 12.

BECIL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 13 vacancies out of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Application Developer, 5 vacancies are for the post of SAP / ABAP Developer, 1 vacancy is for the post of UI Developer and 2 vacancy is for the post of Soc Engineer. The above mentioned vacancies are purely on contract basis.

BECIL recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is 500 for General and OBC category. For SC/ST/PH candidates the application fee is 250.

BECIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can submit the application forms, along with scanned copies of self-attested photocopies of educational/experience certificates, two passport-size photographs, PAN Card, and Aadhar Card, may be submitted online at www.beciljobs.com.

Candidates can also send their application forms in person, together with a Demand Draft, to BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307.

Venue: Walk-in Interview at BECIL Bhawan, C-56 A-17, Sector-62, Noida201307

NOTE: It is required to bring hard copies of self-attested photocopies of educational/experience certificates, two passport-size photographs, PAN Card, and Aadhar Card to the walk-in interview.

Candidates can check detailed notification here

 

