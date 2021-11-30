BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for MTS and other posts on becil.com

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL on becil.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who have applied earlier need not to apply again. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application November 24, 2021

Closing date of application December 10, 2021

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of Vacancies Multi Tasking Staff 32 Posts Housekeeping Staff 20 Posts Mali 1 Post Supervisor 1 Post Garbage Collector 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹750/- for general, OBC and women candidates and ₹450/- for SC/ST and EWS/PH category candidates. Only online payment of registration & application processing fees (non-refundable) is applicable. Demand Drafts, Cheques, Money Orders, Postal Orders, Pay Orders, Banker’s Cheque, postal stamps etc., will not be accepted, towards registration & application processing fee.