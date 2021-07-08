BECIL recruitment 2021 for 48 posts on contract
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to recruit candidates for various contractual posts in National Co-operative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd., Central Pollution Control Board, n AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd., Surat and All India Institute of Ayurveda. The application forms of this recruitment is available on the official website of the BECIL, becil.com. The last date for submission of application forms is July 30.
BECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
For vacancies in the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi
Technical Officer (AYUSH): 1 post
IT professional: 1 post
Audiovisual Graphics: 1 post
Graphic Designer: 1 post
Assistant Consultant (material management): 1 post
For vacancies in n AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd., Surat.
Handyman or Loader: 28 posts
Supervisor: 9 posts
For vacancies in Central Pollution Control Board
Network Engineer: 1 post
Full Stack Developer: 1 post
Deployment Engineer: 1 post
For vacancies in National Co-operative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd.
Deputy Manager (A&F): 1 post
General Manager (Commercial): 1 post
General Manager (Personal and Administration): 1 post
BECIL recruitment 2021: Know how to apply
"For applying please visit the BECIL website www.becil.com. Go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’. Please read ‘How to Apply’ carefully before proceeding to register and online payment of fee. The instruction (How to Apply) for filling up the Online Application/ Registration is attached below for reference," BECIL has said.