BECIL recruitment 2021 for Consultant, other posts
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to fill vacant positions on contract basis for deployment in the office of National Commission of Homoeopathy, New Delhi. The application forms are available on the official website of BECIL, which candidates can fill and submit by August 9.
BECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Consultant Technical (Homeopathy): 3 posts
Consultant (Accountant): 1 post
Consultant (IT): 1 post
Legal Officer (Consultant): 1 post
Consultant (Administration): 3 posts
Private Secretary: 1 post
Senior Technical Officer: 5 posts
Stenographer: 3 posts
Junior Technical Officer: 2 posts
BECIL recruitment 2021: eligibility criteria
"Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection," the BECIL has said.