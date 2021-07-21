BECIL recruitment 2021 for Consultant, other posts

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to fill vacant positions on contract basis for deployment in the office of National Commission of Homoeopathy, New Delhi. The application forms are available on the official website of BECIL, which candidates can fill and submit by August 9.

Apply online

BECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Consultant Technical (Homeopathy): 3 posts

Consultant (Accountant): 1 post

Consultant (IT): 1 post

Legal Officer (Consultant): 1 post

Consultant (Administration): 3 posts

Private Secretary: 1 post

Senior Technical Officer: 5 posts

Stenographer: 3 posts

Junior Technical Officer: 2 posts

BECIL recruitment 2021: eligibility criteria

Click here for eligibility criteria

"Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection," the BECIL has said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON