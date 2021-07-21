Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL recruitment 2021 for Consultant, other posts
employment news

BECIL recruitment 2021 for Consultant, other posts

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to fill vacant positions on contract basis for deployment in the office of National Commission of Homoeopathy, New Delhi.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 07:12 PM IST
BECIL recruitment 2021 for Consultant, other posts(HT file)

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to fill vacant positions on contract basis for deployment in the office of National Commission of Homoeopathy, New Delhi. The application forms are available on the official website of BECIL, which candidates can fill and submit by August 9.

Apply online

BECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Consultant Technical (Homeopathy): 3 posts

Consultant (Accountant): 1 post

Consultant (IT): 1 post

Legal Officer (Consultant): 1 post

Consultant (Administration): 3 posts

Private Secretary: 1 post

Senior Technical Officer: 5 posts

Stenographer: 3 posts

Junior Technical Officer: 2 posts

BECIL recruitment 2021: eligibility criteria

Click here for eligibility criteria

"Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection," the BECIL has said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
becil recruitment
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP