BECIL recruitment 2022: 54 Staff Nurse, PRO and other vacancies on offer

Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited ht ed the posts of Staff Nurse, PRO and other posts. The deadline for the submission of application form is August 31. Interested candidates can apply online at www.becil.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BECIL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies of 8 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer, 1 vacancy is for the post of Senior Program Manager (Technical), 1 vacancy is for the post of Public Relation Officer (PRO), 2 vacancies are for the post of Junior Program Manager (Technical), 1 vacancy is for the post of Program Manager (Administrative), 2 vacancy is for the post of Yoga Therapist, 12 vacancy is for the post of Staff Nurse, and 10 vacancy is for the post of Panchakarma Technician, 1 vacancy is for the post of Audiologist, 1 vacancy is each for the post of Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist, OT Technician (Ophthalmic), Assistant Library Officer, and 10 vacancies are for the post of Panchkarma Attendant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BECIL recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the general/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women category should pay a fee of ₹750, while those who fall under the SC/ST/EWS/PH category should pay a fee of ₹450.

BECIL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of BECIL at www.becil.com

Register and fill the application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Notification here