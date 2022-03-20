Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BECIL recruitment 2022: Apply for different jobs at AICTE; Details here

BECIL Vacancy: Eligible candidates can apply for software developer, HVAC (AC) operator posts in the office of the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) through becil.com or becilregistration.com.
BECIL recruitment 2022: Vacancy notification for software developer, other post at AICTE(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022


The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has notified vacancies for the posts of ‘Software Developer’ and ‘HVAC (AC) Operator’ in the office of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. Eligible candidates can apply through becil.com or becilregistration.com.

There are five vacancies for the software developer post and one for the HVAC (AC) operator post.

The upper age limit for the software developer post is 35 years and it is 30 for the HVAC (AC) operator post.

“In exceptional case, age and qualification may be relaxed as per the recommendation of committee member,” BECIL said.

Software developers will receive a monthly remuneration of 60,000 to 75,000 and HVAC (AC) operators will be paid 17,693 per month.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Go to the BECIL website – www.becil.com.

Go the ‘Careers’ section.

Click on ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

Read the ‘How to Apply’ section before proceeding to register and online payment of fee.

BECIL is a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. AICTE is the top body that regulates technical education in the country.

For more information, read the official notification here.

