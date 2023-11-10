Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / BECIL recruitment 2023: 110 DEO, EMT and other posts on offer, apply till Nov 23

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 10, 2023 04:10 PM IST

BECIL invites online applications for various posts, apply now.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of DEO, EMT, Jr. Physiotherapist, MTS and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.becil.com.

Direct link to apply

Apply for BECIL recruitment 2023, deadline November 23

BECIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 110 vacancies.

Details here:

Jr. Physiotherapist: 1

MTS: 18

DEO: 28

Technologist (OT): 8

PCM:1

EMT: 36

Drive: 4

MLT: 8

PCC: 3

Radiographer: 2

Lab Attendant:1

BECIL recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women/and other categories must pay a fee of 885, while candidates from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category should pay 531.

BECIL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.becil.com

Next, go to the Careers page

Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

