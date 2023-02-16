BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 159 Technician and other posts at becil.com
Published on Feb 16, 2023 06:31 PM IST
BECIL will recruit candidates for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BECIL at becil.com.
This recruitment drive will fill up 159 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer AYUSH: 3 posts
- Pharmacist: 9 posts
- Jr. Physiotherapist: 4 posts
- Technician (Prosthetics and Orthotics): 1 post
- Medical Record Technician: 8 posts
- Dental Technician (Hygiene): 2 posts
- Dental Technician (Mechanic): 1 post
- Technician (OT): 20 posts
- Optometrist: 3 posts
- Technician (Radiology): 6 posts
- Technician (Radiotherapy): 2 posts
- Technician (Laboratory): 30 posts
- Technician (Dialysis) within lab technician pool: 4 posts
- Technician (Nuclear Medicine): 2 posts
- Perfusionist: 2 posts
- Stenographer: 4 posts
- Junior Accounts Officer: 4 posts
- Junior Warden (Housekeeper): 2 posts
- Storekeeper: 6 posts
- Library & Information Assistant: 4 posts
- Junior Hindi Translator: 2 posts
- Medical Social Service Officer Grade-II: 3 posts
- Lower Division Clerk: 20 posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 8 posts
- Assistant Dietician: 2 posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
- Junior Engineer (AC&R): 2 posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts
- Programmer: 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
- General - Rs.885/-
- OBC - Rs.885/-
- SC/ST - Rs.531/-
- Ex-Serviceman - Rs.885/-
- Women - Rs.885/-
- EWS/PH - Rs.531/-
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}