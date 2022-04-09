BECIL recruitment: Apply for 378 vacancies of Office Assistant and DEO

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BECIL Recruitment: 378 vacancies of Office Assistant and DEO on offer. Apply till April 25.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 378 vacancies of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. The  application process is underway and the last date for the submission of online application form is April 25.

“Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of following manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in the office of Delhi Development Authority (DDA)," reads the official notification.

BECIL Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 378 vacancies, of which 200 vacancies are for the post of Office Assistant and 178 vacancies are for the post of Data Entry Operator.

BECIL Recruitment application fee: The application fee is 750 for General and OBC category, and women candidates. For SC/ST and EWS/PH  the application fee is   450. Check details on the notification given below.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Visit to the BECIL website at www.becil.com.

Go the ‘Careers’ section

Click on ‘Registration Form (Online)

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take pinout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

 

 

 

 

 

