BECIL Recruitment: Apply for Research Associate post at AllA

BECIL Recruitment: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on becil.com up to April 30.
BECIL Recruitment: Apply for Research Associate post at AllA(HT file)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 08:26 PM IST
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from suitable candidates for the post of ‘Research Associate’ to be deployed in the office of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) on contract basis.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on becil.com up to April 30.

Candidates need to have MD (Ayurveda) or any other postgraduate qualification in the Science stream with understanding of Ayurveda to apply for the post.

Here are other eligibility conditions:

  1. Three years research experience in the relevant field.
  2. Knowledge of handling computers.
  3. Five publications in credit in reputed Journals.
  4. Experience in handling projects and related matters.
  5. English conversations skills

The upper age limit to apply for the post is 45 years. The salary is Rs.47,000 per

month in addition to house rent allowance (HRA).

Here's the BECIL notification:

