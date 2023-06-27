BECIL to recruit Sr. Technical Officers for National Commission for Homoeopathy

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) on Tuesday announced that it will recruit Senior Technical Officers on contract basis for the office of National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi. Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the careers section on becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Senior Technical Officer vacancies at National Commission for Homoeopathy(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Here are more information about the vacancies:

Name of the post: Senior Technical Officer

Number of vacancies: 10

Essential qualifications: Graduate in Homeopathy with five years of professional experience.

Tenure: For a maximum period of three months or till completion of assignment, whichever is earlier.

Remuneration: ₹40,000 per month.

For these posts, preference will be given to local candidates and who are already working in the same/similar department, BECIL said.

To submit, candidates can go to becil.com and then to the ‘Careers Section’ and click on ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

Dates and other details regarding skill tests, interview/interaction will be shared via email or telephone, BECIL said. Candidates will be informed via email / telephone for their Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction.

