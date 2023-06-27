Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL to recruit Sr. Technical Officers for National Commission for Homoeopathy

BECIL to recruit Sr. Technical Officers for National Commission for Homoeopathy

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 03:28 PM IST

Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the careers section on becil.com.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) on Tuesday announced that it will recruit Senior Technical Officers on contract basis for the office of National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi. Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the careers section on becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Senior Technical Officer vacancies at National Commission for Homoeopathy(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Here are more information about the vacancies:

Name of the post: Senior Technical Officer

Number of vacancies: 10

Essential qualifications: Graduate in Homeopathy with five years of professional experience.

Tenure: For a maximum period of three months or till completion of assignment, whichever is earlier.

Remuneration: 40,000 per month.

For these posts, preference will be given to local candidates and who are already working in the same/similar department, BECIL said.

To submit, candidates can go to becil.com and then to the ‘Careers Section’ and click on ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

Dates and other details regarding skill tests, interview/interaction will be shared via email or telephone, BECIL said. Candidates will be informed via email / telephone for their Skill Tests/Interview/Interaction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
becil recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP