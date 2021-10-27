Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BEL to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 73 posts through the official site of Board of Apprentice Training on boat-srp.com.
BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 73 posts on boat-srp.com
Published on Oct 27, 2021 09:24 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Board of Apprentice Training on boat-srp.com. The registration process was started on October 25 and will end on November 10, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates 

Opening date of application October 25, 2021
Last date for enrolling in NATS portalNovember 10, 2021
Last date for applying November 25, 2021
Declaration of Shortlisted list November 30, 2021
Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates December 8 and 9, 2021

Vacancy Details 

  • Graduate Apprentice: 63 Posts
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification Available here

Selection Process

Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) is interested with the task of preparation of shortlist from the online application data. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai.

 

 

