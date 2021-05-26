Home / Education / Employment News / BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts
employment news

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for the post of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer on a contract basis for its strategic communication and Unmanned Systems SBU, Bengaluru Complex.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:11 PM IST
BEL Recruitment 2021: For the post of Trainee Engineer-I, the contract is for one year. However, it may be extended up to a maximum of three years depending on the progress of the project and the performance of the candidate.(HT File)

This recruitment drive is to fill 9 vacancies, 6 are for the post of Trainee Engineer-I and 3 for the post of Project Engineer-I.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form by sending it through post to: MANAGER(HR/SC&US), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli, Bangalore 560013.

The application form should reach the given address on or before June 9.

For the post of Trainee Engineer-I, the contract is for one year. However, it may be extended up to a maximum of three years depending on the progress of the project and the performance of the candidate.

For the post of Project Engineer-I, the contract period is for two years. However, it may be extended up to a maximum of four years depending on the progress of the project and the performance of the candidate

Application Fee :

Candidates have to pay 200 as an application fee for the post of Trainee Engineer-I and 500 for the post of Project Engineer-I.

Candidates belonging to PWD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Remuneration :

For Trainee Engineer-I: 25,000 per month

For Project Engineer-I: 35,000 per month

Age Limit: The age limit for trainee engineers is 25 years and for project engineers, it is 28 years as of May 1, 2021

Note: For educational qualification, experience and other details visit the official website of BEL or see at bottom of page:

