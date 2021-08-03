BEL recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 49 project engineer posts is Aug 4

The last date to apply for the various posts of Project Engineer on contract basis in Bharat Electronics Limited ends on August 4. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in

The recruitment drive is to fill 49 vacancies in the Hyderabad Unit of BEL.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Out of 49 vacancies, 36 vacancies are for the post of Project Engineer-I ( Electronics ), 8 vacancies are for the post of Project Engineer-I ( Mechanical ), 4 vacancies for the post of Project Engineer-I ( Computer Science ), and 1 vacancy for the post of Project Officer-I( Human Resources ).

BEL Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for the post of Project Engineer-1 and Project Officer-1 is ₹500. Candidates belonging to PWD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fees.

The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch).

Candidates have to enter the “SBI Collect Reference No.” generated after payment, in the Application Form.

Direct link to apply for the post of Project Engineer-1 and Project Officer-1

BEL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of BEL at bel-india.in

Click on the career tab than on recruitment

Sign up and fill in all the required details

Application number and login Id will be sent to your registered id

Fill the application form

Upload photo and signature and submit the application form

Keep the hard copy for future reference.