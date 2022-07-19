BEL recruitment 2022: 150 posts Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer offer

Bharat Electronics Limited, (BEL) has invited applications for 150posts Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer. The application process has been commenced from July 19 and the last date for the submission of application is August 3. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in.

BEL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹472 Project Engineer-I and ₹177 Trainee Engineer-I. SC/ST/ PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

BEL recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates for the post of Trainee Engineer -I is 28 years and for the post of Project Engineer-I the upper age limit is 32 years.

BEL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies of Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer-I

Here's the direct link to apply

BEL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of BEL at www.bel-india.in

On the homepage, click career tab

Read the notification and proceed with the application

Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details check notification here

