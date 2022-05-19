BEL recruitment 2022: Apply for 50 vacancies of Trainee Engineer and other posts

Bharat Electronics Limited, has invited applications for the post of Project engineer and Trainee engineer on temporary basis for its Panchkula unit. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is June 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in.

BEL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies, out of which 38 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Engineer -I and 17 vacancies are for the post of Project Engineer/Officer.

BEL recruitment 2022 age Limit: The candidates maximum age should be 38 years for the post of Trainee Engineer -I and 32 years Project Engineer/Officer - I.

BEL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹177 for the post of Trainee engineer while the application fee is ₹472 Project engineer.

BEL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of BEL at www.bel-india.in

On the homepage, click career tab

Read on the notification

Click on the apply link given in the notification

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here.