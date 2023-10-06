Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / BEL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 232 Probationary Engineer and other posts at bel-india.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 06, 2023 01:34 PM IST

BEL will recruit candidates for Probationary Engineer and other posts. Check complete details below.

Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications for Probationary Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 232 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply is till October 28, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy details

  • Probationary Engineer: 205 posts
  • Probationary Officer: 12 posts
  • Probationary Accounts Officer: 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Probationary Engineer: B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in required discipline.

Probationary Officer: Two years MBA/MSW/PG Degree / PG Diploma in Human Resources Mgt./Industrial Relations / Personnel Mgt.

Probationary Accounts: CA/CMA final

Age Limit

The maximum age limit for unreserved candidates as on the crucial date 01.09.2023 will be 25 years for the post of Probationary Engineer and Probationary Officer (HR). In case of Probationary Accounts Officer the maximum age limit for unreserved candidates as on 01.09.2023 will be 30 years.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay an application fee of 1000/- + GST, i.e Rs. 1180/-. SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BEL.

