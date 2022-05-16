Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Recruitment: Apply for 80 Assistant posts
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has announced 80 Project Assistant Vacancies for which eligible candidates will be recruited on contract basis.
The last date to apply for these posts is June 4 and the website is bdl-india.in.
Here are more details about the vacancies:
Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad
- Project Diploma Assistant (Electrical): 2 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (HR): 1 post
- Project Assistant (Finance): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 2 posts
Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad
- Project Assistant (HR): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post
Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana
- Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts
- Project Assistant (HR): 1 post
- Project Assistant (Finance): 1 post
- Project Assistant (Store Keeper): 3 posts
Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh
- Project Diploma Assistant (Mechanical): 5 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Electronics): 4 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Computers): 2 posts
- Project Diploma Assistant (Tool Design): 2 posts
Place of posting: Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad
- Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 4 posts
- Project Trade Assistant (Painter): 1 post
- Project Trade Assistant (Welder): 1 post
- Project Trade Assistant (Plumber): 2 posts
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 5 posts
Place of posting: Liaison Office, New Delhi
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 1 post
Place of posting: Corporate Office, Hyderabad
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 6 posts
Place of posting: Bhanur Unit, Sangareddy Dist, Telangana
- Project Trade Assistant(Electronic Mech.): 7 posts
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts
Place of posting: Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh
- Project Trade Assistant (Fitter): 7 posts
- Project Trade Assistant (Electronic Mech.): 2 posts
- Project Trade Assistant (Electrician): 4 posts
- Project Assistant (Stenographer): 2 posts
For more information like eligibility criteria, how to apply and salary details, read the notification.