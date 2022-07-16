Bharat Dynamics Limited recruitment: Apply for Assistant Manager and other posts

Bharat Dynamics Limited has invited applications for Assistant Manager, Seniorht educatio Manager and other posts. The application process will begin from today, July 16 and the last date for the submission of application form is August 16. Candidates can apply online through the official website at bdl-india.in.

Bharat Dynamics Limited recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 18 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of General Manager (HR), Deputy General Manager (Civil), Manager (Explosives), Deputy Manager (Civil), and Junior Manager (Russian / English Translation). Two vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager (Civil).

Three vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager (Explosives) and Assistant Manager (Explosives). Four vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager (Explosives).

Bharat Dynamics Limited recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹500. Candidates belonging to SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen / Internal Employees are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Bharat Dynamics Limited recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at bdl-india.in. After the submission of online application form candidates have to submit the copy of online application along all mandatory documents by Registered / Speed post to the address - “SM, C-HR (TA&CP), Bharat Dynamics Limited, Corporate Office, Plot No. 38-39, TSFC Building (Near ICICI Towers), Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana-500032” .

The hard copy of the application form should reach by 23rd August, 2022.

Check detailed notification here

