Bihar police interview letter for forest range officer released, direct link

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has released the interview letter for the post of range officers of forest in environment, forest & climate change department of government of Bihar on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the interview can download the interview letter from the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 43 posts of range officers of forest in environment, forest & climate change department.

The written examination for the mentioned post was conducted on January 17, 2021. a total of 339 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.

Direct link to download forest range officer interview letter 2021

How to download forest range officer interview letter 2021:

Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Important Notice: Download Interview Letter for the post of Range Officers of Forest in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2020)".

Enter registration number or mobile number and date of birth. Click on "Submit" option.

The interview letter will appear on the screen.

Download the interview letter and take its print out for future reference.