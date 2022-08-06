BIS recruitment 2022: Apply for 16 vacancies of scientist from today

Bureau of Indian Standardsht ed. The deadline for the submission of application form is August 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BIS at www.bis.gov.in.

BIS recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies of Scientist-B.

BIS recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates must be between 21-30 years as on August 26.

BIS recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates don't need to pay application fee.

BIS recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection will be based on short listing of candidate based on the GATE 2020, GATE 2021 or GATE 2022 Score and the final merit list will be determined by the aggregate marks obtained by giving eighty-five percent (85%) weightage to GATE Score and 15 percent (15%) weightage to the marks obtained in interview.

BIS recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.bis.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment To The Posts Of Scientist-B”

Next click on apply online

Fill the application form

Submit all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.