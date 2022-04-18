Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 337 vacancies from tomorrow
employment news

BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 337 vacancies from tomorrow

BIS Recruitment 2022: The registration process for the 337 posts will begin tomorrow, April 19. 
BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 337 vacancies from tomorrow (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

BIS Recruitment 2022: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will begin the application process for 337 Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, and other posts tomorrow, April 19.

The  last date to apply for these posts is May 9.

The admit cards for the written examination will be published 10 days ahead of the examination. The test will tentatively be held in June 2022.

Here are more information about the vacancies:

This recruitment drive will fill up 337 vacancies – 

Director (Legal): 1 vacancy

Assistant Director: 3

Personal Assistant: 28 

Assistant Section Officer: 47

Assistant (Computer Aided Design): 2

Stenographer: 22

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 100

Horticulture Supervisor: 1

Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 47

Senior Technician post: 25

The application fee for the posts of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Administration & Finance), and Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs) is 800 , and for other positions, it is 500.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP