Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 198 Managerial posts on bankofbaroda.in
employment news

BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 198 Managerial posts on bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda to recruit candidates for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in.
BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 198 Managerial posts on bankofbaroda.in(Reuters file photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 04:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bank of Baroda has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 198 posts in the organization. 

Post qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Head Strategy: 1 Post
  • National Manager Telecalling: 1 Post
  • Head Project & Process: 1 Post
  • National Receivables Manager: 3 Posts
  • Zonal Receivables Manager: 21 Posts
  • Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts
  • Dy. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts
  • Vendor Manager: 3 Posts
  • Compliance Manager: 1 Post
  • Regional Receivables Manager: 48 Posts
  • MIS Manager: 4 Posts
  • Complaint Manager: 1 Post
  • Process Manager: 4 Posts
  • Asst. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 1 Post
  • Area Receivables Manager: 50 Posts
  • Assistant Vice President: 50 Posts
  • Assistant Vice President - Product Manager: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification I&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

RELATED STORIES

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification II&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay 600/- as application fees and 100/- as application fees for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank of baroda sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP