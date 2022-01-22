BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 198 Managerial posts on bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 198 posts in the organization.

Post qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Head Strategy: 1 Post

National Manager Telecalling: 1 Post

Head Project & Process: 1 Post

National Receivables Manager: 3 Posts

Zonal Receivables Manager: 21 Posts

Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts

Dy. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts

Vendor Manager: 3 Posts

Compliance Manager: 1 Post

Regional Receivables Manager: 48 Posts

MIS Manager: 4 Posts

Complaint Manager: 1 Post

Process Manager: 4 Posts

Asst. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 1 Post

Area Receivables Manager: 50 Posts

Assistant Vice President: 50 Posts

Assistant Vice President - Product Manager: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available below.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay ₹600/- as application fees and ₹100/- as application fees for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates.