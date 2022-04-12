Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 Agriculture Marketing Officers posts
employment news

BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 Agriculture Marketing Officers posts

Bank of Baroda will recruit candidates for Agriculture Marketing Officers posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BOB on bankofbaroda.in.
BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 Agriculture Marketing Officers posts(Reuters file photo)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 08:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bank of Baroda has invited applications from candidates to apply for Agriculture Marketing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 26 posts in the organisation. 

The application process have opened in 10 locations. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Patna: 4 Posts
  • Chennai: 3 Posts
  • Mangaluru: 2 Posts
  • New Delhi: 1 Post
  • Rajkot: 2 Posts
  • Chandigarh: 4 Posts
  • Ernakulam: 2 Posts
  • Kolkata: 3 Posts
  • Meerut: 3 Posts
  • Ahmedabad: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

The candidate who want to apply for the post should have 4 year Degree (graduation) in respective disciplines mentioned in the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;. The age limit of the candidate should be between 25 years to 40 years of age. 

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method. Bank reserves the right to change (cancel/ modify/ add) any of the criteria, method of selection and provisional allotment etc.

RELATED STORIES

Application Fees

The application fees is 600/- for General, EWS and OBC category candidates and 100/- for SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank of baroda sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP