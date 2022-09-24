Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Zonal Manager & other posts at bankofbaroda.in

Published on Sep 24, 2022

BOB will recruit candidates for Zonal Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online till October 11, 2022.

BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Zonal Manager & other posts at bankofbaroda.in(Reuters file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bank of Baroda has invited applications from candidates to apply for Zonal Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BOB at bankofbaroda.in. The registration process was started on September 21 and will end on October 11, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 72 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Digital Business Group (Assets): 10 Posts
  • Digital Business Group (Channels & Payments): 26 Posts
  • Digital Business Group (Partnerships & Innovation): 20 Posts
  • Digital Operations Group: 10 Posts
  • Digital Platforms & Products Group (Assets): 1 Post
  • Digital Platforms & Products Group (P&D): 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

Application Fees

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women,

Detailed Notification Here

