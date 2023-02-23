BOB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 500 Acquisition Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda has invited applications from candidates for Acquisition Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BOB at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on February 22 and will end on March 14, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 28 years.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test. The minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the section would be 40% for General Category and 35% for Reserved Category.

Application Fees

The application fees for General, OBC and EWS category candidates is ₹600/- plus applicable taxes and payment gateway charges and ₹100/- for SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women. The payment can be made using only Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS,UPI etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.

Detailed Notification Here