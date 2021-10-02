Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 vacancies revised, notice here
employment news

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 vacancies revised, notice here

Published on Oct 02, 2021 12:23 PM IST
BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 vacancies revised, notice here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has revised the vacancies for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021. The Commission has added 20 more vacancies for the recruitment drive making the number of vacancies from 555 to 575 posts. The official notice can be checked by candidates through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

The registration process was started on September 30 and candidates can apply for the examination till November 5, 2021. Candidates can edit the application form and make changes in till November 15, 2021. Candidates having a graduation degree from a recognized University or Institute can apply for the exam.

Revised Vacancies notice here 

The selection process will comprise of a prelims exam followed by main exam and interview. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be called for main examination and interview. The dates for all these exams will be released in due course of time. 

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021: How to apply

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
bihar bpsc bpsc prelims sarkari naukri
