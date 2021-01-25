Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday declared the result of Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2021 can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission conducted the AE examination from March 27 to 31, 2019, at various centres spread across the state. A total of 9264 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which, 3107 candidates have qualified.

BPSC AE Main Results 2021:

How to check BPSC AE main results 2021:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Results: Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2017)"

The BPSC AE main results 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results

Download the results and take its print out for future use.