BPSC Answer key 2022 out for Assistant Professor written exam, direct link

BPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released provisional answer keys of the written examination for the post of Assistant Professors.

Candidates can go to bpsc.bih.nic.in to download the answer keys.

Direct link

The answer keys have been released for Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering subjects.

How to download BPSC Assistant Professor answer key 2022

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the answer key link dated April 20. Download the PDF file and calculate your probable score in the written examination.

The written exam on objective-type questions was held on April 12. Candidates who have concerns regarding the answer keys can raise objections. The last date for receiving objections via speed post is May 2.

They need to mention the name of the exam and advertisement number in the envelope.

Result of the exam will be announced after resolving candidates' objections. The final answer key will be published ahead of results.

Check the notification for the process, format of challenging answer keys:

