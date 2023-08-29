BPSC Assistant Engineer exam 2023: Upload documents from August 30

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that selection of candidates under the Assistant Engineer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination will be done through marks secured in the exam and work experience proof submitted by them.

BPSC Assistant Engineer exam 2023: Document upload begins tomorrow (Pic for representation)

Such candidates have to submit proof of their work experience between August 30 and September 14 through their dashboards on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Experience of work in government and non-private organisations under both state and centre will be considered, it added.

The written main examination for Assistant Engineer posts will be conducted on August 31, 2023.

The examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.15 pm.

In the first shift, the general Hindi exam will be conducted and the general knowledge paper is scheduled for the second shift.